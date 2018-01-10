Pope Francis’ Successor Will Have to Clean Up “a Huge Mess”

Junge Freiheit

Pope Francis does not answer the Dubia concerning Amoris Laetitia because he wants to avoid clarity. This will allow him to put aside the indissolubility of marriage without officially questioning it in order to avoid a “huge opposition”, according to Fr Franz Schmidberger, a former superior general of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX).Talking to the newspaperin December he argued that it seems that the Pope uses tactical manoeuvring. Schmidberger believes that Francis will apply a similar tactic in order to abolish celibacy, “The successor of this pope will have to clean up a huge mess.”Schmidberger was one of the leading voices in the SSPX who wanted an agreement with Pope Francis, even at the cost of crashing an internal opposition and losing priests.