German Bishops Jeopardize Identity Of Catholic Church

cruxnow.com

Doctrinal differences among Catholics and Protestants regarding the Eucharist are “not just verbal debris from a dead past” but have a meaning, according to Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia, USA.Talking to(May 28), Chaput explains that the German proposal for Protestant Communion puts a lot at stake: the identity of the Church, the meaning of the sacraments, or the nature of the Real Presence.Once the first step towards Protestant Communion is taken, “pressure to widen intercommunion will naturally increase, with diminishing reasons and credibility to resist it”.Chaput adds, “What happens in Germany will not stay in Germany.”