Francis is Ireland’s Favourite World Leader

Pope Francis is the most popular world leader among Irish people according to an international opinion poll published on December 29 by the. 78 per cent of the Irish identify as Catholics.Francis was viewed favourably by 70 per cent of the Irish respondents and unfavourably by 21 per cent. Mr Trump polls an 82 per cent unfavourable rating.At the same time, the Irish Church is in a deep crisis. Its downfall has accelerated during the pontificate of Pope Francis.