Francis' Secretary of State on Whistle-Blower Viganò, “The Situation Is Not Worrying at All”

The Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin has not noticed "any particular difficulties” during the recent trip of Pope Francis to Ireland.During the trip news broke that former U.S. nuncio Carlo Maria Viganò had broken his silence and is accusing Francis of having covered up the McCarrick case.Talking to(August 30), Parolin commented Viganò’s statement with: “It is not possible to express anything else than pain”.He showed that he is in denial by adding: “Certainly the situation is not worrying at all.”La Stampa, known in Italy as an anti-Church outlet, belongs to the Bergoglio propaganda machine.Parolin refused to enter into the details [facts] of the statement.Instead he repeats the empty words of Pope Francis about the text: "You read it, and make your judgement. The text speaks for itself.”The Viganò statement has destroyed Francis' credibility.