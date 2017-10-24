언어
네, "Ecumenical Mass"의 비밀 계획이 진행중입니다

Vaticanista Marco Tosatti가 alter 주변으로 Catholics과 Protestant을 화합하기 위해 lithurgy인 "Ecumenical Mass"를 계획중인, 교황 Francis에게 직접 보고하는 비밀 의회의 존재를 확인했다.

firsttings.com에 집필한 Tosatti는 [modernist] Secretary of the Congregation for Divine Worship, 대주교 Arthur Roche, 그리고 Undersecretary, Monsignor Corrado Maggioni가 동참한다고 적었다. The [Catholic] prefect of the Congregation, 추기경 Robert Sarah의 아직 이 의회의 존재에 대해 공식적으로 보고 받지 않았다.

이 비밀 프로젝트에 동참중인 이들로는 [modernist] 대주교 Piero Marini와 [modernist] lay liturgist, 교황 Francis의 열정적인 추종자인 Andrea Girllo가 있다.

