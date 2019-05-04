Clicks319
Stetting the Stage: Francis Names Open Enemy Of Priestly Celibacy to Key Role in Amazon Synod

Pope Francis, a Jesuit, named on May 4 radical Brazilian Cardinal Claudio Hummes, 84, a Franciscan, as the Relator General of the October Amazon Synod.

Peruvian Bishop David Martinez, a Dominican, and Father Michael Czerny, a Jesuit and a Vatican official, will be special secretaries.

In the past months, Hummes has suggested several times that the bishops’ synod should introduce married priesthood.

He will be 85 when the Synod starts, this is, ten years beyond the mandatory retirement age for bishops.

The nomination of religious only indicates that the diocesan clergy is excluded from questions regarding their specific life.

