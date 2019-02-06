Priest Warns, US Church Is “About to Collapse”

Simply put: every diocese is full of parishes that have much smaller, now mostly older, congregations

Our schools are closing

“The average knowledge of the faith in most Catholic communities is at a low point

Fr Matt Fish, parish priest at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, wrote on twitter about the “collapse” of the Catholic Church in America / the West.His Twitter thread reads:“Said it before, and I’ll say it again: working for the Catholic Church in America in 2019 feels something like working for Blockbuster Movies in 2005. We’re still arguing about how we should display the DVDs, and meanwhile our current model and customer base is about to collapse., in aging buildings with less money, and in a few short years we will hit the bell curve with both people and money. And we’re barely talking about it., and those that remain are becoming “private” schools for those who can afford them, as we struggle to understand what “Catholic Identity” means for a student body, most of whom do not attend Sunday Mass., though it will probably get worse. Meanwhile, the practice of the Sacrament of Reconciliation has virtually disappeared, as have other traditions that had culturally marked Catholics in the past.“No need to expand the laundry list. And the parishes and communities that are doing well are precisely exceptions that prove the rule. The point is, rather, how are we (especially Church authorities and leaders) not talking about this, addressing it, figuring out a plan?“As bad as 2018 was for the Church, with respect to all the tragic revelations about covering up child abuse, this problem is far more serious, for it concerns the very disappearance of Catholicism as a community, or at least a massive change unlike anything in her history before.“If you believe I’m exaggerating, just ask your diocese for the data from the last 40 years on weekend head-counts, offertory, and sacramental numbers. The change will shock you. And the numbers are about to hit an even steeper curve.“All this is to say, we may disagree with the methods of Rebuilt and Nativity parish in Baltimore, but the reason for their novelty is an appreciation of this stupendous change and problem in the Catholic Church today.“The diagnosis and treatment of this malady is so much greater than anything I could write here on Twitter. Every tweet and comment of diagnosis or treatment seems so inadequate before the reality. But if I were to try to put it simply, in my opinion it would be this:“What we have here is the dying, if not decomposition already, of a large, once impressive, Catholic culture. What is needed is the birth and growth of a new Catholic culture. How the two relate I do not know, but can only guess.“(Need I say, this is so much bigger than conservative/liberal, orthodox/dissenting, Extraordinary Form/Ordinary Form, whatever?)”