Facebook Blocks Advertising for Pro-Life ‘Roe v. Wade’ Film
By David Nussman - ChurchMilitant.com
DETROIT (ChurchMilitant.com) - A pro-life film will tell the real story of the lies and manipulation that led to decriminalized abortion in the United States.
The movie, called simply Roe v. Wade, documents the inside story behind the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which made abortion legal throughout the country.
Roe v. Wade is expected to come to theaters later this year, but the exact release date is unknown. The movie tells, in part, of a conspiracy to push for legalized abortion through pro-abortion messaging in news and entertainment.
Now, Facebook is blocking efforts to promote the Roe v. Wade movie. On Monday, the social media giant rejected producer and director Nick Loeb's attempt to "boost" a post about the film by paying Facebook to put it on more users' timelines.
"Your ad isn't approved because it doesn't comply with our Advertising Policies," Loeb was told by the social media website. [...]
The filmmakers have faced tough opposition to their work. The film was largely shot in secret to avoid opposition from pro-abortion forces in Hollywood and elsewhere. At first, when the filmmakers were upfront about the nature of the film, they had key staff members quit who objected to it being pro-life.
There were also issues with getting permission to film in some locations. To avoid more of these problems, they decided to be more low-key about the film's pro-life messaging for the duration of the filming.
This is not the first time the film Roe v. Wade encountered difficulties with Facebook. In January 2018, the social media website cracked down on access to the movie's crowdfunding site. A post from the movie's Facebook page at the time stated, "Facebook has banned us from inviting friends to 'Like' our page and from 'Sharing' our PAID ads."
Movie's website: www.roevwademovie.com
