Last-Minute-Cancellation: 250’000 Euro for Meeting Bergoglio

A two-day-celebration of the 150th birthday of the Vatican Bambino Gesù hospital, planned for November 19-20, has been cancelled, Italian media report.The celebrations would have included a pompous concert in the Paul VI hall broadcast by the Italian State TV with Andrea Bocelli and many others, a private Francis audience, and a gala dinner in the Vatican Museums for 300 selected guests invited to pledge donations between 50’000 and 250’000 euros.The Vatican cancelled the event allegedly fearing a damage to its public image. However, it is more likely that the number of donors, interested to participate was too low.