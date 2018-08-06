Clicks153
Gay Irish Prime Minister Will Push Francis to Accept Homosexual Fornication
The homosexual Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will tell Pope Francis that gay couples form "a family".
Varadkar said this on August 5 during his summer briefing to journalists.
"Family" is an institution between man and woman in order to generate and raise children.
Varadkar will meet Francis on August 25 during the controversial World Meeting of Families in Dublin.
Picture: Leo Varadkar, © Liam Lysaght, CC BY, #newsAjctsgznej
