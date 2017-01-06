Pope’s Mouthpiece: 2 + 2 in theology can make 5

“It is not what he said”

On January 5th, Father Antonio Spadaro, the Italian Jesuit who is called “the Pope’s mouthpiece”, denied on “twitter” the principle of non-contradiction. He wrote:“Theology is not #Mathematics . 2 + 2 in #Theology can make 5. Because it has to do with #God and real #life of #people ...”Msgr. Richard Umbers, an Auxiliary Bishop of Sydney, answers benevolently: “I have always understood faith as a light that is superior to human reason but not contrary to it. Could you expand on this?”The Dominican Fr. Pius Pietrzyk got to the heart of the matter: “If he'd said God can't be reduced to a math equation, yes. But he seems to deny principle of non-contradiction.” Pietrzyk explains that faith does not permit logical contradictions. He hopes, that Spadaro only means that mathematics and theology have distinct methodologies: “But it’s not what he said.”And: “I don't know how to read 2+2=5 other than as a rejection of the principle of non-contradiction.”