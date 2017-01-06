Clicks127
Pope’s Mouthpiece: 2 + 2 in theology can make 5
On January 5th, Father Antonio Spadaro, the Italian Jesuit who is called “the Pope’s mouthpiece”, denied on “twitter” the principle of non-contradiction. He wrote:
“Theology is not #Mathematics. 2 + 2 in #Theology can make 5. Because it has to do with #God and real #life of #people...”
Msgr. Richard Umbers, an Auxiliary Bishop of Sydney, answers benevolently: “I have always understood faith as a light that is superior to human reason but not contrary to it. Could you expand on this?”
“It is not what he said”
The Dominican Fr. Pius Pietrzyk got to the heart of the matter: “If he'd said God can't be reduced to a math equation, yes. But he seems to deny principle of non-contradiction.” Pietrzyk explains that faith does not permit logical contradictions. He hopes, that Spadaro only means that mathematics and theology have distinct methodologies: “But it’s not what he said.”
And: “I don't know how to read 2+2=5 other than as a rejection of the principle of non-contradiction.”
