Language
Clicks
1.7K
Jungerheld

Littlejohn who fights forced abortion in China reacts to Sorondo's outrageous claim

Archbishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, the Vatican's Pontifical Academies for Sciences and Social Sciences head, has said that China's current communist regime is the "best [at] implementing the social doctrine of the Church.

A fantastic statement, indeed.

Reggie Littlejohn, Founder and President of Women's Rights Without Frontiers, an international coalition to expose and oppose forced abortion, genderside and sexual slavery in China, said on Facebook:

"How can anyone imagine that China is 'the best at implementing Catholic social doctrine'? How does the forced abortion and sterilization of hundreds of millions of women fit in with the Catholic doctrine to respect life and human dignity?"

Read more here.
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
aderito
THese are the kind of bishops that we have now in the catholic church now? how sad .Where do they come from ???
Like
More