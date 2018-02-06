Littlejohn who fights forced abortion in China reacts to Sorondo's outrageous claim

"How can anyone imagine that China is 'the best at implementing Catholic social doctrine'? How does the forced abortion and sterilization of hundreds of millions of women fit in with the Catholic doctrine to respect life and human dignity?"

Archbishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, the Vatican's Pontifical Academies for Sciences and Social Sciences head, has said that China's current communist regime is the "best [at] implementing the social doctrine of the Church.A fantastic statement, indeed.Reggie Littlejohn, Founder and President of Women's Rights Without Frontiers, an international coalition to expose and oppose forced abortion, genderside and sexual slavery in China, said on Facebook:Read more here