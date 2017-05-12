The Chastisement is Coming.

Bless the unborn!On Saturday, May 13, 2017, it will be 100 years since the first apparition at Fatima. Sister Lucia was told we had 100 years to obtain the consecration of Russia. Not enough Catholics are praying the Rosary daily and changing their lives, and abortion and euthanasia are sins that are calling down vengeance from God. Be Catholic prayer warriors and help Our Lady crush satan's head.And