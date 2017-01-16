Irish Bishop Pushes For Married Priests

Radical Bishop Leo O’Reilly of Kilmore, Ireland, has vowed to push for married priests during this week’s Ad Limina visit of the Irish Bishops.Vatican specialist Marco Tossati comments: “The news is interesting because it is in tune with other signals and information and suggests that with the group of power close to the Pontiff the topic is on the agenda, along with some form of female diaconate and especially intercommunion with the Lutherans.