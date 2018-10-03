Cardinal Parolin Doesn't Expect "Drastic" Changes On Celibacy

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, is convinced that it is necessary to “ask oneself today questions” about celibacy, he told AmericaOggi.info in September.Losing himself in fluff language he added, "I do not expect drastic changes in this regard, except in view of its gradual deepening for the benefit of the people of God an in particular of the main need of faith: the proclamation of the Gospel to man."But then he even admited that celibacy is "of Apostolic tradition."