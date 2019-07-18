Deacon Suspended As Journalist By EWTN

English Deacon Nick Donnelly was suspended at the Catholic media network EWTN, he reports on Twitter (July 17).The culprits of the decision are EWTN’s Doug Keck and Michael Warsaw.Donnelly is an outspoken but deeply honest critic of Pope Francis. He defended Francis in the beginning, but later was forced by the facts to change his position.The pretext for the suspension was an article published in 2017 which EWTN deleted and OnePeterFive.com re-published.It is basically a paraphrase of an article in the London Times claiming that a group of cardinals wanted Francis to resign because they feared that his policies would cause a schism “more disastrous” than the Reformation.