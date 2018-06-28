Clicks 114

Open Letter to Father Luis Toro of Venezuela (Any Priest who is in this situation is welcome to read this letter)

Hello Father Toro, I do not know you personally but I have seen some of your videos about apologetics and I have been inspired to address you dear Father.



Forgive my bad manners I am someone unimportant, my name is Dr. Rafael González, Catholic since little thanks to the faith of my mother, I’ve had the luck that very few have in life, I’ve found Jesus Christ in our dear Church.



God has been knocking on my door since I was born and sadly it was in adulthood that I came to open the door...



But that's not what I want to speak to you about my dear Priest... I want to talk to you about what is happening with you, forgive me for doing this as an open letter, I ask you to have patience and holy understanding, because perhaps there’s another priest out there in the same situation as you.



I can never compare myself to a Holy Man, those who swore to drink the cup of suffering Jesus drank; I was part of the charismatic movement, I led youth prayer groups, I evangelized in the street of cities and in the poor towns, I entered the seminary but the world conquered me, I forgot about Christ and His promise when I started to study medicine, at the pediatric hospital I caught an infection that caused my lungs to collapse, my kidneys stopped and my bone marrow did not produce defenses to fight the infection, I was in a coma and apparently doomed, until people prayed for me... all around the world, many prayed and prayed for me and after the storm... the calm.



Two different people saw Jesus taking care of me in my bed, I got healed and I still carry in my neck a reminder of that moment, when Jesus looked after me with so much tenderness.



I am happy... but it is not my testimony that I wish to speak to you about my dear Priest, you as much as I have something in common, speaking without love when we preach.



Saint Benedict of the Cross said that telling the truth without love is a destructive lie, I used to tell the truth sometimes with indecent words and in doing so you could see the lack of love, as I walked through life and preaching the truth of the gospel, I have realized that the gospel and the saint are right: without love we have nothing (1 Cor 13)



Venezuela is a nation that unfortunately is wrapped in demons, wrapped in communism, wrapped in Masonic forces strangling the population, I know because here in Santo Domingo there are many Venezuelans and I have several friends from such a beautiful country... That's why you need to speak the truth, but do it with Love...



Now, where is truth? Tell me Father Toro... preaching the truth is a great responsibility and more if you are a Priest of Christ of the one true Faith, tell me, would you give communion to a Lutheran who does not believe? Could you tell an atheist that hell does not exist? Could you show your face to Jesus with innocence, if you give the Eucharist to someone who is divorced and remarried? Could you "bless" adulterous couples so they can receive communion as it is happening where I used to live... St. Petersburg Florida?



A huge number of people or nations have fallen into the false teaching, that the Eucharist can be given to everyone, all thanks to the heretical manual of lies called Amoris Laetitia.



I know you may be thinking right now: "This is another persecutor of the pope", I do not persecute anyone, I'm just another sheep, one that does not matter, but I know the difference between “pretty talking” as the "pope" does and talking with love, all thanks to God.



On the night of his “election” for me he was the "pope" that I always wanted, a person from a poor village perhaps, a humble person perhaps, a person who turned his back on the luxuries of the reign and the State, someone who left everything to look for the herd perhaps...



But it was not like that, that's why I say "perhaps", everything has been a false illusion, something done purposely to confuse, because a Priest who loves Jesus would NEVER deny Jesus as he actively does...



For example, Can you explain why he says atheists do good and we will meet there? How is it that he (Francis) would never condemn an atheist (he said it in his autobiography “in heaven and earth”)?, What about when he said "Christians with the bible, Muslims with the Koran with the faith of your fathers that it will take you far? How about greeting people who kill babies as “the forgotten great” (Emma Bonino - 400 babies murdered) and meet stars who support abortion? And please do not give me the excuse that he is trying to encounter sinners, this woman and others have not converted nor will they. Why does he let so many of his inner and outer circles support homosexuality? How is it that you have to give communion adulterers contradicting Jesus and the bible? Explain to me how he says to Lutherans about receiving the Eucharist and he says to them "go ask Jesus"? And then immediately after the Vatican administering communion to them... Explain the legalization on giving the Eucharist to Lutherans in Germany and therefore opening the door to such evil in the whole world?



To proclaim the truth right, you have to love Jesus and if you love Him you will follow His Commandments, if you Father really love God, tell me: Would you do all this mentioned above? Would you have the cassock to see others do this and remain silent? Could you face our Lord Jesus Christ knowing that many do this but you chose not to say anything? Now, where does all this falsehood come from? From Francis unfortunately.



It is not a coincidence that he says in the heretic Amoris Laetitia 297 "Nobody is condemned forever that’s not the logic of the gospel", can you see dear Father? Can you talk with love with vulgarities? Of course not, Jesus never did and we must imitate Him, but ... Can you let all this happen in the Church and stay blind? If so, I fear for your salvation my dear Priest and also your sheep, because sooner or later they will hear all these scandals as true because is the "pope", they will take them as truth.



To preach the truth without love is to destroy the sheep in the long run, since everyone will relativize such, that’s why we have to say ALL the truth, not the just the part that suits us, and never with vulgarities, vulgarity and half-teaching is not of God and forgive me father for this piece, I appeal to your love for Jesus so that you see what I see.



The falsehood that flows from the world is normal, but if so much falsehood comes from within the Church and if it is from the Top of the Vatican, then all the prophecies are being fulfilled: Fatima, Garabandal, La Salette, Quito, Akita...



Forgive me my dear father for this rebuke, I believe it is time for you to open your eyes, in The Holy Name of our Lord OPEN YOUR EYES, speak with Love and proclaim the entire Truth. Amen



Dr. Rafael González