Clicks309
Maria a fraud?
Maria is out there in silence, waiting for Jesus order to come out from the desert and the last chip to fall inside the Holy Temple (sadly)… it is not rocket science, but you can see the hidden hand at the Top of the Vatican, you can follow the rotten fruits from the anti-church and you’ll know is all true.
To defend the “humble pope” they got a lady called Cardberry, took pictures, took her sad quotes and show them to the world as “proof”, I Dr. Rafael Gonzalez a nobody, who heard from my friends who began this journey with her from the start (Like the person who proofread the whole book of truth volumes to Spanish and has the 1st Spanish messages site online and a lady from the USA who went to Ireland at the very beginning of MDM’s path to get to know her), people who I trust and knows her, I recollected their views when Cardberry lady jumped to scene and the truth comes down with one word: Lies!
False witnesses… the same weapon have been used for centuries even against our Lord, but don’t trust my word, just follow the fruits of the Top, matched them with the prophecies and if you still are not satisfied, God bless you... here are a few messages and notice the timeline with the arrival and deeds of Francis:
1 June 2011 Pope Benedict’s Days are now numbered (here)
He will have left the Vatican before The Warning takes place.
7 June 2011 Message to priests (here)
You must acknowledge that the False Prophet is about to seduce you.
Charm you.
11 February 2012 Pope Benedict XVI will be ousted from the Holy See of Rome (here)
(one year later on the 11 February 2013 Pope Benedict xvi announced his plan to resign.)
18 January 2012 Mother of Salvation: Wicked plan, within the Vatican, to destroy the Catholic Church (here)
Pope Benedict xvi is being plotted against, within his own corridors, by an evil sect.
They plan to replace the Holy Vicar, Pope Benedict xvi, with a dictator of lies.
16 July 2012 The time is near for the persecution of My Beloved Vicar, Pope Benedict XVI to reach its pinnacle. (here)
Very soon he will be forced to flee the Vatican.
Then the time will come when My Church will divide, one side against the other.
12 April 2012 The next pope, may be elected by members within the Catholic Church, but he will be the False Prophet (here)
His electors are wolves in sheep’s clothing and are members of the secret masonic and evil group led by Satan.
(Can anyone spell St. Galle mafia for me? Thanks)
13 November 2012 The Crowning of Thorns during My Crucifixion is symbolic (here)
The Crown of Thorns signifies the head of my holy Church on Earth.
Pope Benedict will suffer much as he will be persecuted for speaking the truth.
14 November 2012 A number of events regarding the Churches, which honor Me in the world, will begin to surface (here)
The schism in my Catholic Church will soon be made public. When this is done it will be to the sound of applause for those who have separated the truth of My Teachings from the commandments laid down by My Father.
The planning and co-ordination of this grand scheme has taken some time, but soon they will announce the schism before the world’s media.
17 February 2013 The False Prophet will now take over the Seat in Rome (here)
Make no mistake, for as the deceit is presented to the world, as if the new reign represents the truth
8 March 2013 He has been sent to dismantle My Church and tear it up into little pieces (here)
He will embrace atheism by waivering the stigma he will say is attached in the pursuit of so-called human rights.
All sins, in the eyes of God, will be deemed acceptable by this new inclusive-Church.
19 March 2013 Layer by layer, their evil intents will become clear as they trip themselves up (here)
Make no mistake – there can only be one pope in one lifetime.
You, My daughter, will be rejected as a heretic, sneered at and mocked.
You will become a thorn in the side of the False Prophet.
But soon, all will see the subtle acts and the sly gestures of those false imposters who preside over my throne in Rome, for they amount to sacrilege.
Layer by layer, their evil intents will become clear as they trip themselves up and those, blessed with the insight bestowed upon them by me, will realise the abomination, which is unravelling.
July 15, 2013 To priests: The day you will be asked to deny My Divinity is not far away (here)
All other religions, creeds, faiths and doctrines, which honour My Father, but which do not acknowledge Me, Jesus Christ, will be taken under the wing of the anti-pope.
All faiths, which honour God, you will be told, are united as one in the Eyes of God. When you object, you will be scolded.
When you explain that the only way to God, My beloved Father, is through Jesus Christ, this is what you will be told: “You do not understand that God loves all His children, therefore, by not showing love and compassion for His Church by embracing them – including their faiths – you are a hypocrite.”
Now, know this. When you accept that all religions must be embraced as one – that you have to move to one side to show respect to those creeds, which do not acknowledge the Son of man – then you will be guilty of a terrible sin. You will then be denying Me.
19 September 2013 No man, no priest, no bishop, no cardinal, no pope, has the authority to rewrite the Word of God (here)
Only when the Church of God is declared to be in union with pagans, and their ludicrous practices, will more of My Sacred Servants truly understand what is happening.
Finally…
In December 23, 2012 MDM wrote this:
“They amount to one thing. They will urge those holy sacred servants of Mine, to accept tolerance of sin. They will be told that God is an ever-merciful God and that He loves everyone. Yes this part is true. But then, they will be instructed to condone laws, which are an abomination in My Eyes. The family unit, and the destruction of it, will be at the root of everything. Others will be asked to accept a new type of ceremony, which will replace the Mass and the Presence of My Holy Eucharist. It will be deemed as an all-inclusive move to join all Christians and other religions as one. This will be the beginning of the end. The day the daily Sacrifices of the Mass are cut will be the beginning of all events to unfold, as foretold to John the Evangelist. This battle within My Church on earth will be vicious. Priest against priest. Bishop against Bishop. Cardinal against Cardinal. You must never listen to lies, given or presented to you, in My Holy Name.” Jesus to Maria DM
This message above was given 3 months before Jorge Mario Bergoglio became antipope Francis, unfortunately people instead of checking out Francis heretic fruits, preferred indefensible excuses, the family unit has been under attack by this man with so many lies presented as truth.
Now, we see most of her prophecies been fulfilled and the prophecies of the saints ARE being challenged as well as not true.
The La Salette prophecy in which our Blessed Lady said: “Rome will lose the faith and becomes the seat of the antichrist” is being labeled as “in doubt” because it was revealed much later as a “secret”; I mean everything on this apparition is true, but not this… really?
St. Francis of Assisi prophecy: first, the prophecy was about the western schism, later that it wasn’t true because it wasn’t written by him, the prophecy wasn’t published until 600 years later of his death and the western schism happened 150 years after his death. Also this prophecy says clearly, it’ll be at a time when sanctity of life will be mocked.
A billion babies murdered since 1970 and anyone dares to say it was about the western schism? It was his prophecy; the Bishop of Florence gave his imprimatur on it why would a Bishop give a imprimatur on a lie?
The Church persecuted her as a fraud; most people who listened to Jesus through her were labeled as demons, heretics and sedevacantists… You could say whatever you want about MDM, but the prophecies are being fulfilled by Francis in our faces every day… only the blind can’t see, and yes she's hidden and silent out of obedience, obedience something many don't know what it is.
Anyways, they are using the media actively, all their powers to defend this man as the source of truth… In the Name of God, JUST CHECK FRANCIS FRUITS! Reject lies presented as truth and flee such evil men while remain faithful and obedient to God.
A big hug in Jesus Christ, God bless you.
To defend the “humble pope” they got a lady called Cardberry, took pictures, took her sad quotes and show them to the world as “proof”, I Dr. Rafael Gonzalez a nobody, who heard from my friends who began this journey with her from the start (Like the person who proofread the whole book of truth volumes to Spanish and has the 1st Spanish messages site online and a lady from the USA who went to Ireland at the very beginning of MDM’s path to get to know her), people who I trust and knows her, I recollected their views when Cardberry lady jumped to scene and the truth comes down with one word: Lies!
False witnesses… the same weapon have been used for centuries even against our Lord, but don’t trust my word, just follow the fruits of the Top, matched them with the prophecies and if you still are not satisfied, God bless you... here are a few messages and notice the timeline with the arrival and deeds of Francis:
1 June 2011 Pope Benedict’s Days are now numbered (here)
He will have left the Vatican before The Warning takes place.
7 June 2011 Message to priests (here)
You must acknowledge that the False Prophet is about to seduce you.
Charm you.
11 February 2012 Pope Benedict XVI will be ousted from the Holy See of Rome (here)
(one year later on the 11 February 2013 Pope Benedict xvi announced his plan to resign.)
18 January 2012 Mother of Salvation: Wicked plan, within the Vatican, to destroy the Catholic Church (here)
Pope Benedict xvi is being plotted against, within his own corridors, by an evil sect.
They plan to replace the Holy Vicar, Pope Benedict xvi, with a dictator of lies.
16 July 2012 The time is near for the persecution of My Beloved Vicar, Pope Benedict XVI to reach its pinnacle. (here)
Very soon he will be forced to flee the Vatican.
Then the time will come when My Church will divide, one side against the other.
12 April 2012 The next pope, may be elected by members within the Catholic Church, but he will be the False Prophet (here)
His electors are wolves in sheep’s clothing and are members of the secret masonic and evil group led by Satan.
(Can anyone spell St. Galle mafia for me? Thanks)
13 November 2012 The Crowning of Thorns during My Crucifixion is symbolic (here)
The Crown of Thorns signifies the head of my holy Church on Earth.
Pope Benedict will suffer much as he will be persecuted for speaking the truth.
14 November 2012 A number of events regarding the Churches, which honor Me in the world, will begin to surface (here)
The schism in my Catholic Church will soon be made public. When this is done it will be to the sound of applause for those who have separated the truth of My Teachings from the commandments laid down by My Father.
The planning and co-ordination of this grand scheme has taken some time, but soon they will announce the schism before the world’s media.
17 February 2013 The False Prophet will now take over the Seat in Rome (here)
Make no mistake, for as the deceit is presented to the world, as if the new reign represents the truth
8 March 2013 He has been sent to dismantle My Church and tear it up into little pieces (here)
He will embrace atheism by waivering the stigma he will say is attached in the pursuit of so-called human rights.
All sins, in the eyes of God, will be deemed acceptable by this new inclusive-Church.
19 March 2013 Layer by layer, their evil intents will become clear as they trip themselves up (here)
Make no mistake – there can only be one pope in one lifetime.
You, My daughter, will be rejected as a heretic, sneered at and mocked.
You will become a thorn in the side of the False Prophet.
But soon, all will see the subtle acts and the sly gestures of those false imposters who preside over my throne in Rome, for they amount to sacrilege.
Layer by layer, their evil intents will become clear as they trip themselves up and those, blessed with the insight bestowed upon them by me, will realise the abomination, which is unravelling.
July 15, 2013 To priests: The day you will be asked to deny My Divinity is not far away (here)
All other religions, creeds, faiths and doctrines, which honour My Father, but which do not acknowledge Me, Jesus Christ, will be taken under the wing of the anti-pope.
All faiths, which honour God, you will be told, are united as one in the Eyes of God. When you object, you will be scolded.
When you explain that the only way to God, My beloved Father, is through Jesus Christ, this is what you will be told: “You do not understand that God loves all His children, therefore, by not showing love and compassion for His Church by embracing them – including their faiths – you are a hypocrite.”
Now, know this. When you accept that all religions must be embraced as one – that you have to move to one side to show respect to those creeds, which do not acknowledge the Son of man – then you will be guilty of a terrible sin. You will then be denying Me.
19 September 2013 No man, no priest, no bishop, no cardinal, no pope, has the authority to rewrite the Word of God (here)
Only when the Church of God is declared to be in union with pagans, and their ludicrous practices, will more of My Sacred Servants truly understand what is happening.
Finally…
In December 23, 2012 MDM wrote this:
“They amount to one thing. They will urge those holy sacred servants of Mine, to accept tolerance of sin. They will be told that God is an ever-merciful God and that He loves everyone. Yes this part is true. But then, they will be instructed to condone laws, which are an abomination in My Eyes. The family unit, and the destruction of it, will be at the root of everything. Others will be asked to accept a new type of ceremony, which will replace the Mass and the Presence of My Holy Eucharist. It will be deemed as an all-inclusive move to join all Christians and other religions as one. This will be the beginning of the end. The day the daily Sacrifices of the Mass are cut will be the beginning of all events to unfold, as foretold to John the Evangelist. This battle within My Church on earth will be vicious. Priest against priest. Bishop against Bishop. Cardinal against Cardinal. You must never listen to lies, given or presented to you, in My Holy Name.” Jesus to Maria DM
This message above was given 3 months before Jorge Mario Bergoglio became antipope Francis, unfortunately people instead of checking out Francis heretic fruits, preferred indefensible excuses, the family unit has been under attack by this man with so many lies presented as truth.
Now, we see most of her prophecies been fulfilled and the prophecies of the saints ARE being challenged as well as not true.
The La Salette prophecy in which our Blessed Lady said: “Rome will lose the faith and becomes the seat of the antichrist” is being labeled as “in doubt” because it was revealed much later as a “secret”; I mean everything on this apparition is true, but not this… really?
St. Francis of Assisi prophecy: first, the prophecy was about the western schism, later that it wasn’t true because it wasn’t written by him, the prophecy wasn’t published until 600 years later of his death and the western schism happened 150 years after his death. Also this prophecy says clearly, it’ll be at a time when sanctity of life will be mocked.
A billion babies murdered since 1970 and anyone dares to say it was about the western schism? It was his prophecy; the Bishop of Florence gave his imprimatur on it why would a Bishop give a imprimatur on a lie?
The Church persecuted her as a fraud; most people who listened to Jesus through her were labeled as demons, heretics and sedevacantists… You could say whatever you want about MDM, but the prophecies are being fulfilled by Francis in our faces every day… only the blind can’t see, and yes she's hidden and silent out of obedience, obedience something many don't know what it is.
Anyways, they are using the media actively, all their powers to defend this man as the source of truth… In the Name of God, JUST CHECK FRANCIS FRUITS! Reject lies presented as truth and flee such evil men while remain faithful and obedient to God.
A big hug in Jesus Christ, God bless you.