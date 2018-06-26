Maria a fraud?

1 June 2011

Pope Benedict’s Days are now numbered

left the Vatican

7 June 2011

Message to priests

False Prophet is about to seduce you.



Charm you.

11 February 2012 Pope Benedict XVI will be ousted from the Holy See of Rome

18 January 2012

Mother of Salvation: Wicked plan, within the Vatican, to destroy the Catholic Church

dictator of lies

16 July 2012

The time is near for the persecution of My Beloved Vicar, Pope Benedict XVI to reach its pinnacle.

he will be forced to flee the Vatican

12 April 2012

The next pope, may be elected by members within the Catholic Church, but he will be the False Prophe

13 November 2012

The Crowning of Thorns during My Crucifixion is symbolic

for speaking the truth

14 November 2012

A number of events regarding the Churches, which honor Me in the world, will begin to surface

it will be to the sound of applause

but soon they will announce the schism before the world’s media.

17 February 2013

The False Prophet will now take over the Seat in Rome

as the deceit is presented to the world, as if the new reign represents the truth

8 March 2013

He has been sent to dismantle My Church and tear it up into little pieces

He will embrace atheism

All sins, in the eyes of God, will be deemed acceptable by this new inclusive-Church.

19 March 2013

Layer by layer, their evil intents will become clear as they trip themselves up

there can only be one pope in one lifetime

all will see the subtle acts and the sly gestures of those false imposters who preside over my throne in Rome, for they amount to sacrilege.

trip themselves up

July 15, 2013 To priests: The day you will be asked to deny My Divinity is not far away

will be taken under the wing of the anti-pope

you will be told, are united as one in the Eyes of God. When you object, you will be scolded.

When you accept that all religions must be embraced as one

You will then be denying Me

19 September 2013

No man, no priest, no bishop, no cardinal, no pope, has the authority to rewrite the Word of God

Only when the Church of God is declared to be in union with pagans, and their ludicrous practices, will more of My Sacred Servants truly understand what is happening

“They amount to one thing. They will urge those holy sacred servants of Mine, to accept tolerance of sin . They will be told that God is an ever-merciful God and that He loves everyone. Yes this part is true. But then, they will be instructed to condone laws, which are an abomination in My Eyes. The family unit, and the destruction of it, will be at the root of everything . Others will be asked to accept a new type of ceremony, which will replace the Mass and the Presence of My Holy Eucharist.

It will be deemed as an all-inclusive

move to join all Christians and other religions as one. This will be the beginning of the end . The day the daily Sacrifices of the Mass are cut will be the beginning of all events to unfold, as foretold to John the Evangelist. This battle within My Church on earth will be vicious. Priest against priest. Bishop against Bishop. Cardinal against Cardinal. You must never listen to lies, given or presented to you, in My Holy Name.” Jesus to Maria DM