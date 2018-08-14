Francis Follower Implies That Church Has Become a Sect

SaltAndLightTV.org

“Pope Francis breaks Catholic traditions whenever he wants because he is ‘free from disordered attachments’”, Father Thomas Rosica, an adviser and English-language spokesman for the Vatican has claimed in a commentary on(July 31).Rosica states that the "Church" has entered "a new phase" with Francis.According to him the [Francis] Church is “now openly ruled by an individual rather than by the authority of Scripture alone or even its own dictates of tradition plus Scripture”.The same could be said for the sects which depend on the whims and caprices of their founder while the Catholic Church is based on the teaching of Christ transmitted by the apostles and the tradition of the Church.