Neoconservative Steubenville Declines Fast: Mother of God “Had Sex”

“Saying that evenings are quiet in a mountain village in the Valais region is an understatement, and I dedicate some — in fact almost all — of them to watching pornography on the Internet. Most of what's on offer leaves me indifferent, not to say disgusts me: extreme gang bangs, pu****s getting f***** by machines, pregnant women screwed by horses ... My most persistent inclination is toward female masturbation.“

“This woman knew a man in her youth. She had sex. She might have come, let's hope so for her, maybe she even masturbated. Probably not with as much abandon as the brunette who has two orgasms, but whatever else is true she had a clitoris between her legs.”

Stephen Lewis, the chair of the English department at the neoconservative Franciscan University of Steubenville (FUS), assigned his students in spring 2018 the book “The Kingdom: A Novel”, by the French regime author Emmanuel Carrère.The book contains several pornographic descriptions as well as insults against the Faith.For instance:Or against Our Lady:ChurchMilitant.com has learned (January 9) that Lewis defended his decision to assign the book in spite of being confronted by the administration.An FUS spokesman defended the use of porn by claiming that students learn “through critical comparison to consider multiple sides of an issue or argument.”And, “Where would we be, for example, if Catholics were unable or unwilling to engage with and push back against calumny such as The Da Vinci Code or against worse heresies and dangerous heterodoxies?”At the same time, the speaker said that the book was no longer available in the FUS bookstore and that there are no plans to use the book at FUS again.