New Irish Bishop Presided Over A Gay Scandal Seminary
Pope Francis named Father Dermot Farrell on January 3 as the bishop of Ossory, Ireland.
Farrell served from 1996 to 2007 as president of the only Irish seminary in Maynooth and from 2009 to 2018 as vicar general of Meath diocese.
Church Militant reports that Maynooth sank under Farrell’s leadership into steep decline since. Faithful seminarians were persecuted and driven out, while a flourishing homosexual subculture developped.
For Church Militant Farrell "oversaw [the] gay scandals at Maynooth”.
Picture: Maynooth, © Bart Busschots, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsWyqbnqvsap
