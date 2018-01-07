Language
New Irish Bishop Presided Over A Gay Scandal Seminary

Pope Francis named Father Dermot Farrell on January 3 as the bishop of Ossory, Ireland.

Farrell served from 1996 to 2007 as president of the only Irish seminary in Maynooth and from 2009 to 2018 as vicar general of Meath diocese.

Church Militant reports that Maynooth sank under Farrell’s leadership into steep decline since. Faithful seminarians were persecuted and driven out, while a flourishing homosexual subculture developped.

For Church Militant Farrell "oversaw [the] gay scandals at Maynooth”.

Picture: Maynooth, © Bart Busschots, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsWyqbnqvsap
BrTomFordeOFMCap
"only Irish seminary in Maynooth" is, I suppose, grammatically correct since Maynooth is a small town and there is only one seminary there (as well as a university) and it's Irish. But it is not the only seminary in Ireland as there is St Malachy's in Belfast, seminary for Down and Connor.
As for Fr Farrell's appointment it would be amazing if he was unaware of what was allegedly happening under … More
Like
More
