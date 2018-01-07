New Irish Bishop Presided Over A Gay Scandal Seminary

Church Militant

Pope Francis named Father Dermot Farrell on January 3 as the bishop of Ossory, Ireland.Farrell served from 1996 to 2007 as president of the only Irish seminary in Maynooth and from 2009 to 2018 as vicar general of Meath diocese.reports that Maynooth sank under Farrell’s leadership into steep decline since. Faithful seminarians were persecuted and driven out, while a flourishing homosexual subculture developped.ForFarrell "oversaw [the] gay scandals at Maynooth”.