Viganò’s Accusations Regarding Roman Seminary Baseless

Alleged "abuses" in the Vatican's Minor Seminary claimed by the former alumnus Kamil Jarzembowski and hyped by Whisleblower Archbishop Carlo Viganò are unsubstantiated, CatholicHerald.co.uk reports (July 18).
Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the Vatican’s vicar general, started two internal investigations. But they found nothing to substantiate the allegations.
The Vatican Gendarmerie refused to investigate which means that there was no reasonable suspicion.
CatholicHerald.co.uk further writes that Viganò’s claim that Francis does “absolutely nothing” to fight abuses is “a serious overstatement” as Francis has punished abusers for instance in Chile [at the demand of the oligarch media].
