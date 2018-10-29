Language
“We Change The Church“ With a Recipe for Disaster - Cardinal Marx

The Youth Synod’s final document is a step to “change the Church”, Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx has claimed on October 27.

According to VaticanNews.va, Marx - whose archdiocese has assets of 3.3 billion Euros - sees the document as encouragement to develop “a new kind of Church“ that “talks to the people“ [= that submits to the demands of oligarch journalism].

Marx admitted that there are different positions and perceptions between Africa, Russia, Manhattan and India [between the rich and the poor].

The Synod which ended on October 27, embarked on the path of homosexualism, feminism and synodalism which is a sure recipe for disaster, as can be seen in the mainstream Protestant Churches.

eticacasanova
"The Synod which ended on October 27, embarked on the path of homosexualism, feminism and synodalism which is a sure recipe for disaster, as can be seen in the mainstream Protestant Churches": exactly what the jewish-marxist-shabbetian-frankist-kabbalist occupying the Sedis Petri wants...
Like
