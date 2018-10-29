Clicks37
“We Change The Church“ With a Recipe for Disaster - Cardinal Marx
The Youth Synod’s final document is a step to “change the Church”, Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx has claimed on October 27.
According to VaticanNews.va, Marx - whose archdiocese has assets of 3.3 billion Euros - sees the document as encouragement to develop “a new kind of Church“ that “talks to the people“ [= that submits to the demands of oligarch journalism].
Marx admitted that there are different positions and perceptions between Africa, Russia, Manhattan and India [between the rich and the poor].
The Synod which ended on October 27, embarked on the path of homosexualism, feminism and synodalism which is a sure recipe for disaster, as can be seen in the mainstream Protestant Churches.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk CC BY-NC-SA, #newsFicgnyhrgi
