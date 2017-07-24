No Role Model: Germany Loses Christians At a Record Rate

The number of Catholics and Protestants in Germany sank to a new low in 2016, with the latter hemorrhaging almost 1.6 percent of members in comparison with the previous year. The Catholic Church lost 162,093 members according to numbers released by the German Bishop's Conference on July 21.According to observers the fate of the German Church is a warning sign for Pope Francis whose so called reform program seeks to implement on a world scale what the German Church introduced already decades ago causing a disastrous outcome.