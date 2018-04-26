Clicks17
Bavaria Honors The Cross – [Former] Catholic Church Condemns The Move
The Bavarian government decreed that from June on every public administration building must display a cross. The decision was followed by furious reactions from the oligarch media.
Among the sharpest critics are the pro-gay Würzburg university chaplain Fr Burkhard Hose and Bochum professor of Catholic dogmatics, the layman Georg Essen.
The German bishops’ webpage katholisch.de (April 25) calls on the state to be “secular” and “neutral” [but strongly defends State sponsored Church tax].
In October 2016, Cardinal Marx of Munich, Bavaria, removed his pectoral cross when visiting the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem out of “respect” for the Islamic hosts.
