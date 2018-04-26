Bavaria Honors The Cross – [Former] Catholic Church Condemns The Move

katholisch.de

Picture: Markus Söder / Reinhard Marx, #newsKnjfsqkxmu

The Bavarian government decreed that from June on every public administration building must display a cross. The decision was followed by furious reactions from the oligarch media.Among the sharpest critics are the pro-gay Würzburg university chaplain Fr Burkhard Hose and Bochum professor of Catholic dogmatics, the layman Georg Essen.The German bishops’ webpage(April 25) calls on the state to be “secular” and “neutral” [but strongly defends State sponsored Church tax].In October 2016, Cardinal Marx of Munich, Bavaria, removed his pectoral cross when visiting the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem out of “respect” for the Islamic hosts.