No "Homosexual Problem" In Church - Cardinal Sarah

Cardinal Robert Sarah has warned of not falling into the trap of gay manipulators, “There is no ‘homosexual problem’ in the Church.”Talking to LaNef.net (March 29), he stated that homosexuality does not define the identity of a persons but only describes “certain deviant, sinful, and perverse acts.”According to Sarah homosexuals cannot be accepted in seminaries.The reason, “Men whose psychology is deeply and permanently anchored in homosexuality, or who practice duplicity and lying, cannot be accepted as candidates for the priesthood.”