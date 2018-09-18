Clicks218
Sistine Chapel Choir in Big Troubles
"In addition to your resignation you need to find a good lawyer", Pope Francis allegedly told Salesian Father Massimo Palombella, director of the Sistine Chapel Choir, who some days ago handed in his resignation to Francis.
Michelangelo Nardella, the administrative director of the choir, was also suspended.
The choir consists of twenty men and thirty boys and sings at Pontifical liturgies.
According to IlFattoQuotidiano.it (September 16) an investigation discovered a situation of "total disintegration" both on the economic and the professional side.
Palombella and Nardella are suspected of money laundering, aggravated fraud and peculation. They operated, for instances, an Italian bank account where substantial sums coming from the choir’s concerts were accessible to them.
Palombella is further under fire for his aggressive manners toward the choir boys whom he allegedly used to humiliate to the point of making them cry.
Last May, he participated with the choir at the controversial New York “Heavenly bodies: fashion and the Catholic imagination”.
Monsignore Marco Frisina, known for his shallow compositions, is expected to succeed Palombella.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsTtyaagolkv
