Contraception: "Only within marriage and not abortive"

Archbishop Charles J. SciclunaThe Church’s teachings on contraception, though always tied to the tenet of sex belonging within the marriage, had softened in the past few years, as long as no life was lost in the process, Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna said on Thursday.In a recorded interview on Xtra on TVM, the archbishop told Saviour Balzan that he was not condoning contraception at large.“One must remember that the Church always placed the argument in the context of marriage, and it holds on to the tenet of sex belonging within the marriage,” he said.“What we are saying is that if you have to use a contraceptive, make sure it is not one that kills life.”