Language
Clicks
211
Jungerheld

Contraception: "Only within marriage and not abortive"


Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna

The Church’s teachings on contraception, though always tied to the tenet of sex belonging within the marriage, had softened in the past few years, as long as no life was lost in the process, Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna said on Thursday.

In a recorded interview on Xtra on TVM, the archbishop told Saviour Balzan that he was not condoning contraception at large.

“One must remember that the Church always placed the argument in the context of marriage, and it holds on to the tenet of sex belonging within the marriage,” he said.

“What we are saying is that if you have to use a contraceptive, make sure it is not one that kills life.”

Continue reading, if you can bear it, here.
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Dr Stuart Reiss
This man is punk...he's also an idiot...and thats the best i can think of him..at worst he's a scheming conniving agent of satan...so i sincerely hope hes a fat idiot who'se eaten too many malteasers from the money ordinary catholics put in the collection box...here's how to stop these type of morons...stop giving money to the church collection plate...find individual good priests...give money to them directly...let this organised church mafia collapse..
Like
More