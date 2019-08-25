Bishop “Kidnapped,” Later Released - Receives Chicken

Kumbo Bishop George Nkuo, 66, Cameroun, was kidnapped by English speaking secessionists but released shortly after on August 24, according to media reports.There is an ongoing conflict between the French speaking majority and an English-speaking minority in the Cameroun's north. The secessionists have proclaimed an Ambazonia Republic.Some hours after the bishop's disappearance, the boss of his kidnappers wrote on social media that his group is “civil” and “Christian” and that they just wanted “a conversation with their bishop.”“The conversation is finished and the bishop is back home. May God bless the fighters of Ambazonia,” the leader added. He asked the bishop to reopen a closed church and to bless them.Published photos showed a cheerful bishop who received from his captors a cooked chicken in a basket. Monsignor Nkuo was taken back to his house on a motorcycle.