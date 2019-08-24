A Liar: German Bishop Denies He Allows "Blessing" Homosexual Liaisons

"At the moment" no homosexual liaison can be "blessed," Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing, Germany, said on August 21 during a meeting with people in Oestrich-Winkel.
According to Faz.net (23 August), Bätzing only admitted that "this question" is being "discussed" in his diocese.
Bätzing led his audience by the nose with the following words: "If Bishop Georg says, there are blessings for homosexuals in Limburg, Bishop Georg will not be around any longer, because the Holy Father says that this bishop is no longer in communion with the Church."
However, the reality in Limburg Diocese looks like this: During the scandal that erupted around Jesuit Father Ansgar Wucherpfennig, who was unmasked as a notorious gay "blesser," Bätzing stood behind Wucherpfennig "unreservedly," and strongly supported Wucherpfennig's appointment as the rector of the Jesuit University Sankt Georgen, Frankfurt.
Wucherpfennig has been "blessing" homosexual liaisons for years and claims to do so on behalf of Limburg diocese.
It is an old tactic of German bishops to demand the introduction of abuses they have introduced years ago.
