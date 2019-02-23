Clicks228
Francis Asks To Pray for „Pope Benedict"
At the February 20 General Audience, Pope Francis mentioned the upcoming Feast of the Chair of St Peter.
In this context he asked to pray for him and his predecessor whom he called „Pope Benedict“,
"Pray for me and for my ministry, also for Pope Benedict, so that [the Petrine ministry] always and everywhere may strengthen the brothers in the Faith."
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsGkevqabskv
