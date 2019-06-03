Francis Commends Catholic Bishop For Celebrating Lutheran Service

Pope Francis praised an unnamed European archbishop for having celebrated a Lutheran Sunday service.On the plane from Sibiu, Romania, to Rome (June 2, Italian audio sequence below) he recounted how the archbishop was scheduled for a Sunday evening meeting in the Vatican.But he told Francis that he could only arrive on Monday because the local Lutheran lay-archbishop had asked him to take over a Lutheran service as he had another appointment, "So I went and did it." It is doubtful whether this account is true, as it would have generated some headlines.Francis added that during his time in Buenos Aires he was invited to the Scottish Church to preach during their functions.