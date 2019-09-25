Francis Praises Benefits of “Crossbreeding”

During his September 5 meeting with Jesuits in Mozambique, Francis warned that somebody – he did not specify who – wants to block that “very important process that gives life to peoples" which Francis identified as "crossbreeding.”
Francis explained that mixing races “makes you grow, gives you new life, and develops crossbreeds, mutations and confers originality.” Had he pronounced such a speech in Israel, he would be considered an “anti-Semite”.
According to Francis, crossbreeding is “what we have experienced, for example, in Latin America.” Francis is of pure Italian extraction.
The content of the meeting was revealed by the Jesuit Antonio Spadaro in the anti-Catholic La Repubblica (September 25). The daily likely published this in order to make fun of the Church.
The perfect comment: "Had he pronounced such a speech in Israel, he would be considered an 'anti-Semite'". Had he pronounced such a speech in Israel, he would have been stoned to death. And remember: the kalergi plan was funded by Rothschild; and, now, by Soros and other jewish lovers of humanity.