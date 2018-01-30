Italian Bishops Want End Of “Humanae Vitae”

BrTomFordeOFMCap 2 hours ago

It's like these bishops are stuck in 1970. Has no one showed them who Italy's Net Fertility Rate has declined or do they not care? Perhaps they have swallowed the lie that 'all we have to do is make things easier for others, get rid of anything thought too hard or demanding and then the people will come flocking back to us'? What will the sheep do when the shepherds themselves are lost?