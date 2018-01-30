Clicks775
Italian Bishops Want End Of “Humanae Vitae”
The newspaper of the Italian bishops’ Avvenire (January 28) featured a recent lecture by Father Maurizio Chiodi in favour of artificial contraception.
The introduction to the article draws a line from Paul VI to Francis and calls this ambiguously a “development in fidelity” asking the question, “Are natural methods really to be understood as the only means possible for family planning?” There is little doubt that the answer is "yes".
For the Vaticanista Sandro Magister this means, “Goodbye, Humanae Vitae”.
In many countries, especially of the West (Italy has the lowest birthrate in the EU), there are virtually no young Catholic Catholic couples left who could possibly prevent the birth of children. If the clerical Church establishment had not lost their minds and were in keeping with the times, they would tell Catholics to make babies, not to avoid them.
