MESSAGE FROM OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

TO HIS BELOVED DAUGHTER LUZ DE MARIA

MARCH 29, 2018

HOLY THURSDAY

THE ESSENCE OF MY LOVE GOES IMPLICITLY INTO EVERY WORD OF MINE.

THE OIL OF MY BLESSING ACCOMPANIES EACH ONE OF MY CHILDREN, ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO SUFFER BECAUSE OF THEIR FAITH IN ME.

MY PEOPLE LISTEN TO THE VOICE OF THEIR SHEPHERD AND THIS SHEPHERD IS LOVE

DO NOT GO THE WRONG PATH! ...

WITHOUT MY LOVE PRESENT IN YOU, YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REACH THE GOAL THAT I HAVE SET OUT FOR YOU.

I WANT EACH ONE OF YOU TO TRANSFORM THIS NIGHT OF PAIN INTO A CONTINUOUS ACT OF LOVE THAT SPREADS GOING FORWARDS.



I WANT YOU TO TRANSFORM THIS NIGHT OF PAIN, WHERE SOLITUDE WAS MY COMPANION, INTO A CONSTANT ACT OF FORGIVENESS, OF UNITY, OF FRATERNITY, AND TO SPREAD IT GOING FORWARDS.



My Beloved People:My People are constantly tested in order that the Flame of My Love would disappear. My children allow the enemy of the soul to overcome them with a single insinuation .... (Cf. Jn 10,4 and 11)Humanity lacks Love. On this day you must make a firm purpose of amendment towards My Divine Love and repair those actions and works lacking in Love that have been offenses towards Me and your peers, in your homes, in the places where you work and in every instant and place where you have been. You must be messengers of My Love.My Beloved People:At this instant evil labors without ceasing, inculcating lack of love in each of My Own. You know full well that where My Love is lacking, evil takes advantage and causes damage.At this instant evil is attacking families ferociously ... It knows that, without My Love present in families, it absolutely destabilizes all Humanity.I call you to Charity with yourself, with your loved ones...I call you to Humility with yourself and your loved ones and with your fellow men...I do not want you to see human faces, but I call you to see Me in your fellow human being; that way you will be able to keep My Peace within you (Cf. Jn 14, 27), and at all instants in this way.Be My Love itself, be experts in Love and you will receive the rest in addition.I suffer for My People, I suffer for Love.Be firm, do not decrease in Faith.Pray for the whole world.I bless you.Your Jesus