Francis' Letter to "Mister" Maduro Leaked

Pope Francis sent a private letter (February 7) to Nicolas Maduro calling him “señor” rather than “presidente”.Opposition leader Juan Guaidó who belongs to the upper class, was recognized on 23 January as Interim President by the Western regimes who are greedy for Venezuela's gigantic oil reserves. Guaidó is not supported by the military nor by a majority of the population.Francis' letter was leaked [by the Vatican] to the Corriere Della Sera. Francis writes that conditions aren’t ripe for the Vatican to act as mediator. He asked to “avoid any form of bloodshed”.It seems that Francis hesitates to take sides before it becomes clear who will win.Venezuela’s liberal bishops backed opposition marches and called Maduro’s election “illegitimate” although there is no evidence for this.