Absurd Justification, Vatican Calls Order Of St Gregory An Insult

Vatican officials believe that awarding the ruthless Dutch pro-abortion and pro-gay politician Lilianne Ploumen with the Pontifical Order of St Gregory the Great was meant as a “snub”, Edward Pentin writes on ncregister.com (January 22).

A source told Pentin that Ploumen will not be installed as a Dame of the Order and the medal was meant as a “slight” because a government minister normally receives more distinguished decorations.

Deacon Nick Donnelly asks on “Twitter” whether “they really expect us to believe this absurd justification” adding, "If Reinhard Heydrich visited Francis as a member of a diplomatic delegation would he be honoured with a papal award? Heydrich was the architect of the Holocaust.”

Sunamis 46
They should tell the truth
Sunamis 46
They need to go to confession
aderito
I dont believe it .Vatican just got cought and this is their best excuse ?
Joseph a' Christian likes this.
Jim Dorchak
Man I thought that little Italian Witch with the silly hat was the architect of the Holocaust............ a lot more people have died from abortion, and she has visited him more than once!
sahmommn
Manipulation is not listed as a virtue last time I checked.
Jim Dorchak likes this.