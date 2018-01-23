Clicks1.8K
Absurd Justification, Vatican Calls Order Of St Gregory An Insult
Vatican officials believe that awarding the ruthless Dutch pro-abortion and pro-gay politician Lilianne Ploumen with the Pontifical Order of St Gregory the Great was meant as a “snub”, Edward Pentin writes on ncregister.com (January 22).
A source told Pentin that Ploumen will not be installed as a Dame of the Order and the medal was meant as a “slight” because a government minister normally receives more distinguished decorations.
Deacon Nick Donnelly asks on “Twitter” whether “they really expect us to believe this absurd justification” adding, "If Reinhard Heydrich visited Francis as a member of a diplomatic delegation would he be honoured with a papal award? Heydrich was the architect of the Holocaust.”
