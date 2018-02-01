Language
Irish Church Removes Gay Propaganda After Pressure

Five pictures featuring homosexuals have been removed from a reissued booklet in preparation of the World Meeting of Families in Dublin in August.

Further, one line of the text has been eliminated. It claimed that besides marriage “other unions exist which provide mutual support to the couple”.

The Irish Times (January 30) reports that the corrections were made after reports in Catholic media such as LifeSiteNews. A World Meeting of Families speaker declined to explain the reason for editing the booklet.

Jim Dorchak
Yes I totally agree; Lets all accompany them,,,, to the local nut house for treatment for their mental illness. Once we get them institutionalized then we can pray for them to see the light of God.
Sometimes it takes a 2'x4' smack between the eyes (center of the forehead) (even for bishops) for them to realize that they are damning their souls and killing their bodies. Of note is that this works for mules too.
Jim Dorchak
@aderito I bet it is even more disgusting what these same bishops are allowing in their rectories and Chanceries!
aderito
discusting what some bishps are allowing on their churchs
Josephmary
Lame and misleading the catholic Irish church is dead. You really think this little token gesture to mislead and deceive is going to change anything. So we are all to think now how holy the World Meeting of Families is now going to be. Ha NOT A CHANCE !!!! The catholic church has gone to hell. And we all know where the bishops stand with family's. They don't !!!!!!!!!!!
