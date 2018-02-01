Clicks1.5K
Irish Church Removes Gay Propaganda After Pressure
Five pictures featuring homosexuals have been removed from a reissued booklet in preparation of the World Meeting of Families in Dublin in August.
Further, one line of the text has been eliminated. It claimed that besides marriage “other unions exist which provide mutual support to the couple”.
The Irish Times (January 30) reports that the corrections were made after reports in Catholic media such as LifeSiteNews. A World Meeting of Families speaker declined to explain the reason for editing the booklet.
