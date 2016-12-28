Clicks103
Cardinal Burke: it’s reasonable to be afraid of Islam’s desire to govern the world
Cardinal Burke (AP)
The cardinal said the best response was to fortify the Christian foundation of our societies
Cardinal Raymond Burke has said there is “no question that Islam wants to govern the world”, and that Western societies should return to their Christian roots.
Speaking to David Gibson of Religion News Service, Cardinal Burke, the patron of the Order of Malta, said Muslims were “lovely people” who themselves talked about religion “in a very peaceful manner”.
But he said too few people understood the tradition of Islamic thought on government: that, when Muslims became a majority population, “they have the religious obligation to govern that country. If that’s what the citizens of a nation want, well, then, they should just allow this to go on. But if that’s not what they want, then they have to find a way to deal with it.”
