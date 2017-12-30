Former President, "Pope Honored Me Knowing That I Am A Freemason"

Starr FM

Former Ghana president John Agyekum Kufuor, 79, calls himself a Catholic and a freemason. He joined the “Freemason Secret Brotherhood” in the 1960s. In 2017 he celebrated in England the 300th anniversary of freemasonry.Asked byhow he does reconcile Catholicism and Freemasonry, Kufuor answers that John Paul II honoured him with a Catholic knighthood although he knew that he was a mason.Before receiving the honour he was interviewed to see if he would be a worthy recipient. Kufuor admitted twice being a mason, but he got the honour anyway.