Language
Clicks
384
en.news

Former President, "Pope Honored Me Knowing That I Am A Freemason"

Former Ghana president John Agyekum Kufuor, 79, calls himself a Catholic and a freemason. He joined the “Freemason Secret Brotherhood” in the 1960s. In 2017 he celebrated in England the 300th anniversary of freemasonry.

Asked by Starr FM how he does reconcile Catholicism and Freemasonry, Kufuor answers that John Paul II honoured him with a Catholic knighthood although he knew that he was a mason.

Before receiving the honour he was interviewed to see if he would be a worthy recipient. Kufuor admitted twice being a mason, but he got the honour anyway.

#newsQmmfgtjzfd

Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Dr Stuart Reiss
@Joseph a' Christian so must we hate them then, as good Catholics?
Like
More
Joseph a' Christian
JPII the quran kisser, buddha lover... The masonic TEMPLE is for worshipping the evil one, same as today's false jews, in their synagogues for satan.

Jesus proclaimed, I am the Way.
Singular.
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss
@tessa said I told the Pope that I am a Free Mason and he still honoured me
Like
More