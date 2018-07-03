Decadent Vatican Wants to "learn" from Decadent Anglicans

vatican.va

The so called Anglican-Roman Catholic International Commission (ARCIC III) has published its first document in 13 years on(July 2) .The text claims that Catholics “can learn from Anglican structures”. The Church should copy “the culture of open and frank debate that exists at all levels of the Anglican Communion”.According to the document the Church needs to articulate more clearly an "authority of episcopal conferences” [which has no biblical foundations].It adds that the Church can also “fruitfully learn from the inclusion of laity in decision-making structures at every level of [a dying] Anglican life”.Since 2008 the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) has split from the Anglican Communion arguing that a "false gospel" is promoted among the Anglicans. GAFCON unites the young and more dynamic parts of the Anglicans.