Diocesan Investigation: Statue of Our Lady Wept Olive Oil

Las Cruces Diocese, New Mexico, is investigating a statue of Our Lady in the parish Our Lady of Guadalupe in Hobbs which allegedly wept in May.Fluid collected from the sculpture made of bronze was sent for chemical analysis, Bishop Oscar Cantú told(July 15). It turned out to be olive oil.The diocese also examined the interior of the hollow statue and found "nothing that's not supposed to be there", according to Cantú.The statue’s manufacturers assured that there is no possibility of any moisture to remain in the hardened bronze. The investigation is continuing.