Working Document Published, Amazonian Synod Will Abolish Celibacy

Instrumentum laboris

The Vatican published οn June 17 the, the working paper, for the Bishops’ Synod for the Amazonian region (October 6-27).The paper calls for the possibility of priestly ordination of an abstract group of "elders, preferably indigenous” who are "respected" and have an “established and stable family” [in keeping with Amoris Laetitia?].It adds that instead of leaving "the communities" without the Eucharist, "the criteria of selection and preparation of the ministers authorized to celebrate it should be changed.”About female ministries, the document writes in an unclear way that women should be given an “official” role in the Church, including decision making positions in theology, catechesis, liturgy and education.The document speaks about Pentecostalism positively and negatively but mentions indigenous pagan religions only in a positive way.It calls for recognizing pagan myths, traditions, symbols and rituals as a "source of wealth" for the "Christian experience."Bishops' Conferences are asked to adapt Holy Mass to pagan cultures by using songs and dances, praying in tongues and original costumes.Only Catholic "culture" and "tradition" seems to be banished.