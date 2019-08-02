English Bishop: Yesterday Latin Mass, Today Gay Mass

Salford Bishop John Arnold, 66, England, will be presiding a Eucharist “for the LGBT community” at Holy Name Parish in Manchester on October 12, Deacon Nick Donnelly reported on Twitter (August 2)Arnold was made a Westminster Auxiliary Bishop by Benedict XVI in 2005. In 2010 he celebrated an Old Latin Mass for the "Latin Mass Society".Pope Francis made him Salford Bishop in 2014. A year later Arnold decided to close down 75 of his 150 parishes. In 2017 he spoke at a parade celebrating Mohammad's birthday.Arnold supports mass migration and climate change, fancing that Donald Trump is on the “wrong side of history”