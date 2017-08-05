클릭 수41
Fake-News On Putin, Pope Francis
Baxter Dmitry who is notorious for publishing fake news, claimed on August 3 on yournewswire.com that Vladimir Putin slammed Pope Francis for “pushing a political ideology instead of running a Church” during a visit of the Cathedral fo Saint Nickolas in Kronstadt, Russia. While it true that Putin visited the afore-mentioned cathedral there was no mentioning at all of Pope Francis during the event.
Picture: Vladimir Putin, © kremlin.ru, CC BY-SA, #newsWnfnfpcacj
