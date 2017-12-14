Clicks25
Master of Arts in Near Eastern Languages (2 years)
This programs consists of intensive language courses (Hebrew, Arabic, Aramaic, and Syriac), both ancient and modern, and courses on history, religion, literature, and societies of the ancient and contemporary Near-East.
The program is designed for students who wish to take up a career in international relations, journalism, languages, as well as those interested in studying the history of the Near East, Eastern Christianity, Judaism, and Islam.
MA graduates and students registered in the second year of the MA may apply to Emphasis in Teaching Ancient Languages.
Address: 8 HaAyin Het St. 9511208 Jerusalem. info@polisjerusalem.org
Tel: +972 (0)74 7011048 Fax: +972(0)74 7021931
www.polisjerusalem.org