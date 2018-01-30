Jacques-Hamel-Price Promotes "Inter-religious Dialogue" With Ex-Catholics

Federation of Catholic Media

La Croix

The Jacque-Hamel-Price 2018, created by the French, was awarded on January 26 to the journalist Samuel Lieven offor his article “Thomas and Benoît, the converts of November 13” (Thomas et Benoît, les convertis du 13 novembre).The award is named after Father Jacques Hamel who was murdered in Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray, France, on July 2016 during Mass.Lieven’s article celebrates the “conversion” of Thomas who was born in a Catholic-charismatic family, his mother is a teacher of religion, but apostasied from the Faith and became a devout Moslem. He now wears a beard, his wife Lila, also a convert, is veiled and they have three children: Abdallah, Amin and Issa. Thomas opened an islamic library which was searched by police after the terroistic attacks in Bataclan, Paris.After a long break Thomas now re-approached his family, especially his brother Benoît, a former seminarian who was close to the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal.It seems that the Jacques-Hamel-Price intends to promote this kind of “inter-religious dialogue”. The award was presented in Lourdes by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state.