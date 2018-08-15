Clicks74
World Meeting of Families Defends Talk By Gay Propagandist
The organisers of the Dublin World Meeting of Families have rejected a call to cancel a speaking invitation to the pro-gay Jesuit James Martin, reports RTE.ie (August 10).
Martin explicitly wrote in the Jesuit America Magazine that his invitation should be seen by homosexuals as “an unmistakable sign of welcome from the Church”.
The demand to withdraw the invitation was made by the organisation for Tradition, Family and Property and attracted over 10,250 signatures.
Picture: James Martin, © Shawn, Flickr, CC BY-NC, #newsAzfkhhgkdn
