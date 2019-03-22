Funeral: Nobody Was Waiting for Cardinal Danneels

On Friday, the funeral for the late Bruxelles Cardinal Godfried Danneels toke place in Malines, Belgium. The square in front of the dome was cordoned off in order to allow access into the church. But this was not necessary as almost no onlookers were present (see picture).Like all modernists, Danneels was popular with the rich and their journalists, not with the simple Catholics.The funeral was presided by modernist Cardinal Jozef de Kesel in presence of King Philippe and other members the royal family.Danneels was Bruxelles archbishop from 1979 to 2010. During his time, the number of the Bruxelles Catholics shrank by 20% and the number of the priests by almost 45%.Nevertheless, Kesel claimed in his homily that Danneels was "a good shepherd during all this many years" and that he "really wanted innovation and reform."