Pope Francis welcomes committee to implement the document of Abu Dhabi

Statement of the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, 08.26.2019:

Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together

With regard to the recent formation of a Higher Committee for achieving the goals contained in the, which he signed last February in the United Arab Emirates together with the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, His Holiness Pope Francis was pleased to learn of the initiative and has observed: “Although sadly evil, hatred and division often make news, there is a hidden sea of goodness that is growing and leads us to hope in dialogue, reciprocal knowledge and the possibility of building, together with the followers of other religions and all men and women of good will, a world of fraternity and peace”.The Holy Father encourages the efforts of the Committee to spread knowledge of the Document; he thanks the United Arab Emirates for the concrete commitment shown on behalf of human fraternity and he expresses the hope that similar initiatives can spring up throughout the world.